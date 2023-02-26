Polls: Lai Mohammed lauds Nigerians’ determination

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

As Nigerians await the outcome of the Saturday general elections, information and culture minister Lai Mohammed has lauded his compatriots’ determination to elect credible leaders for the country.

Mohammed, who voted at his Polling Unit 006 in Oro Ward 2, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, particularly lauded the voting process which he described as “peaceful”.

He also lauded the massive turn-out of voters.

“What struck me the most is the turn-out of the young, old, strong, the physically challenged men and women; they all came out to cast their votes.

“You can see the determination and resolve on their faces in an atmosphere of conviviality.

“I hope that it will be the same atmosphere and ambience in every other polling unit,” the minister said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seat of the President, the 109 slots in the Senate and the 360 seats in the House of Representatives were up for graps on the first election day.

The next election day is March 11 when Nigerians will elect new state governors and members of state houses of assembly. (NAN)