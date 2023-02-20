Polls: INEC to deploy 17,812 adhoc staff in Adamawa – REC

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will deploy 4,104 Bimodel Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and 17,812 adhoc staff for the upcomin general election in Adamawa.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Alhaji Hudu Yunusa stated this at a news conference, on Monday in Yola.

He said the election would hold in 4,104 polling units across 21 local government areas of the state, adding that a total of 2,196,566 million registered voters were expected to vote during the election.

The commission, he said, had took delivery of 4,104 BVAS, and expecting a back up of additional 275 BVAS to facilitate smooth conduct of the election.

Yunusu said the BVAS had been tested to ensure its efficacy and capability during elections, to stimulate electronic transmission of election results.

He said the commission had recieved sensitive and non sensitive election materials from its headquarters.

According to him, about 71 per cent of the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) has been collected while 29 per cent remained uncollected as the collection period elapsed.

He lauded political parties for peaceful conduct of campaign activities, adding that, “we have not recorded a single case of crisis between the political party supporters in the state”.

Yunusu said the commission had engaged 17,812 adhoc staff comprising Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs), Presiding Officers (POs) and other relevant electoral officers to facilitate smooth conduct of the election.

“INEC met severally with all stakeholders including security agencies, brainstorm and deliberated on the conduct of the elections in the state,” he said. (NAN)