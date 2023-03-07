Polls: INEC assures prompt distribution of election materials in Bauchi

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bauchi State, says it has adopted proactive measures to ensure prompt and timely distribution of election materials during the March 11 Governorship and State Assemly election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Alhaji Mohammed Nura stated this during the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the meeting was to appraise the conduct of the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly election, and finetune ways to address challenges ahead of the upcoming state elections.

“To correct the anomalies for us to conduct a successful election on Saturday March 11, 2023.

“We want to assures the general public that election materials would arrive at polling units early to commencement of elections proper.

“This time around we will not relent in our efforts so that election commence at stipulated time at all polling units,” he said.

The REC said the meeting also reviwed the security structure in view of its significance to hitch free election in the state.

Also, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aminu Alhassan cautioned political parties, candidates and their supporters to shun acts capable of disrupting peace during the election processes.

Alhassan, who is also the Chairman, ICCES, said security agencies adopted effective strategies to provide enabling environment for peaceful conduct of the election in the state.

Represented by Bello Shehu, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Alhassan said the measure would improve on the feat achieved during the Feb. 25 elections.

He, therefore, sought for the support of the stakehokders to ensure peaceful conduct of the exercise.

“Politicians are hereby advised to prevail on their followers to be cautious and law-abiding.

“Violators will be arrested and arraigned in court for appropriate sanctions in accordance with the provision of the law,” he said. (NAN)