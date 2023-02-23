Polls: Electoral Forum passes vote of confidence on INEC’s preparations

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Electoral Forum, an initiative of the Electoral Hub, has expressed confidence over the Independent National Electoral Commission’s preparations for the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja, the Chairman of the Forum, Prof. Adebayo Olukoshi said they were satisfied that INEC has taken all the necessary steps that would guarantee smooth elections come Saturday.

He opined that the elections has the potentiality of strengthening the country’s electoral democracy, including to strengthen the bonds of “our national unity”.

Olukoshi who commended Nigerians for their patience in the face of daunting economic challenges, urged them to come out en masse to exercise their franchise in the coming elections.

He said,”As you know, we are approaching what many of you have described in the media as make or mar elections that are scheduled to take place on 25th of this month, the flag-off of the presidential and National Assembly elections, which will be followed by the State Assembly and governorship elections.

“To put it in a historical context, we note that every election in Nigeria’s history has been an important election in its own right, in one way or the other. From the elections that ushered us into independence to the current processes leading to the 25th, we note that every election has had a special importance attached to it in one form or the other.

“We also of course, are not oblivious of the fact that the elections that are scheduled for Saturday in terms of special significance to have a potentiality if all goes well, to strengthen our democracy, to strengthen our election management body, and to strengthen our bonds of national unity.

“And it is in the spirit of that potentiality that we in the Electoral Forum in having deliberations that culminated in our technical meeting aimed at looking at the opportunities that enable us to achieve a better democratic system, a stronger institutional commitment in election management, and a more united and peaceful country out of the outcoming elections, as well as identify potential challenges that could undermine those aspirations with a view to encouraging all key stakeholders to address those challenges in the greater interests of our country.

“On the basis of our deliberations and interaction, which we have had with various stakeholders, including this morning, a key official of the INEC at the national level, we can declare ourselves reasonably satisfied that INEC at the national level has taken most of the steps that are necessary to ensure that they have smooth elections.

“In that regard, we offer our encouragement and solidarity to the INEC leadership, and we also encourage all Nigerians in exercising their rights on Saturday.

“So this will be our main message to through you to the people of our country. As we go to the polls on Saturday, to do so with a full awareness that the success of the election will be as much for them as it will be for INEC.

“We of course are aware of broader challenges in the polity that will not necessarily emanate from the work of INEC and we commend the patients and the maturity which the majority of Nigerians have demonstrated in the face of those challenges. And see that exercise of patience and maturity as being a mark of that potentiality I spoke about, of emerging out of these elections as a more united, more democratic and a stronger country.

A former Acting INEC Chairman, Amina Zakari expressed optimism that the elections on Saturday would be one of the best elections in Nigeria’s political history.

Zakari therefore urged all eligible Nigerians to come out en masse and exercise their civil rights come Saturday

She said,”At the end of the day we hope by Saturday we will have one of the best elections conducted for the country, so that it can strengthen our democracy as mentioned.

And we hope Nigerians will come out en masse on Saturday.

“Be rest assured the elections will hold and they will be credible, fair and transparent. We are calling on all Nigerians to come out and cast their votes, whereby this democracy can be sustained.”