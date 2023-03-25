Polls: Election Tribunal receives 8 petitions in Kebbi

By Muhammad Lawal

The Election Tribunal in Kebbi, on Friday, said it has received eight petitions on the Feb. 25 National Assembly elections in the state.

The Tribunal Secretary, Abdul-Rahman Muhammad, stated this in an interview with Journalists in Birnin Kebbi.

He clarified that six of the petitions were on the House of Representatives election while two were on the Senate election.

Abdul-Rahman stated that Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah, the candidate of All Progress Congress (APC) for Kebbi South Senatorial District had filed one of the petitions with suit marked number EPT/ KB/SEN/ 01/ 2023.

It was challenging the election outcome of Garba Musa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abdul-Rahman added that the APC candidate for Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu also filed a petition with suit marked number EPT/BK/ SEN/02/ 2023 challenging the outcome of the election of Muhammad Adamu-Aliero of PDP.

The secretary also listed a petition filed by an APC candidate, Prof. Muktar Umar-Bunza with suit marked number EPT/ KB/HR/04/2023 challenging the election outcome of Birnin Kebbi/ Kalgo/Bunza federal constituency

“Muhammad Bala-Usman of PDP with suit marked number EPT) KB/ HR/02/ 2023 is challenging the election outcome of Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski federal constituency.

“Muhammad Umar-Jega with suit marked number EPT/ KB/ HR/ 03/ 2023 is challenging election outcome of Gwandu/Jega/Aliero federal constituency,” he said.

Others, he said, included Bello Kabiru with suit marked number EPT/KB/HR/ 01/ 2023 challenging election outcome of Suru/ Bagudo federal constituency.

According to him, the aggrieved candidates have 21 days from the date of the announcement of the election to file a petition before the tribunal.

He assured that the tribunal would fix a definite date for commencement of hearing after completion of the exchanging of court processes from both parties. (NAN)