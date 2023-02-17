Polls: Dauda promises to improve security, health, businesses in Zamfara

By Ibrahim G. Ahmad

The Gubernatorial Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara, Dr. Dauda LawanDare, has promised to improve security, education, health and businesses in Zamfara state if elected at the 2023 general elections.

The gubernatorial candidate made the promise during the party’s grand rally which started on Thursday in Gusau.

Dauda said the rally was to prove to citizens of the state that APC government had not brought any meaningful development, as all the existing projects demolished in state could not be rebuilt.

He challenged Gov. Matawalle’s administration to point out single project executed in its four years term, adding that even the major road to the Government House was in a poor condition.

He added that water scarcity had remained the challenge of every one in Gusau, the state capital.

He called on people in the state to turn out en masse and vote PDP for the betterment of the state and the country as whole.

Earlier, the running mate, Mallam Mani Mummune, thanked the party supporters for the solidarity.

He said APC had already failed to provide the basic functions of government such as security, education and health.

” We are optimistic that PDP government will bring meaningful development to the state if it has the mandate of citizens in the general elections “. (NAN)