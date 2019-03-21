Polls: Court fixes judgment in Zamfara APC candidates tussle March 25

By Habibu Harisu

#TrackNigeria: The Court of Appeal Sokoto Division on Thursday fixed March 2, to deliver judgment in an appeal suit challenging the order of a Zamfara High Court, allowing the All Progressives Congress (APC) to field candidates in the 2019 Election.

The appeal was filed by Sen. Kabiru Marafa, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream) and 129 others through his Counsel, Mr Mike Ozheokome SAN.

The Lead Counsel, relied on numerous citations arguing that the State High Court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the suit, thereby the decision was null and avoid.

In his submission, counsel to respondents, Mr Mahmud Magaji, SAN, urged the court to discountenance the submission and also relied on points in law.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Tom Yakubu, adjourned the case to March 25 for judgment as the parties in the suit have exchanged and filed necessary correspondences according to stipulated rules.

A Zamfara High Court recognised the primary elections held by APC in the state and declared that INEC accept the party candidates for the elections.

Unsatisfied with State High Court decision, the appellants, approached the appeal court challenging the decision on the ground that the State High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit among others.

Similar case was instituted before the same appeal court by Rep. Aminu Jaji, a Governorship aspirant and member representing Kauran Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency and was dismissed after Jaji withdrew. (NAN)