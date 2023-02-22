Polls: Buhari presides over Security Council meeting, inaugurates CACOVID Security Equipment

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has presided over the meeting of National Security Council at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the meeting with all the security chiefs in attendance was meant to review the security developments across the country ahead of the Feb. 25 and March 11, 2023 general elections.

NAN reports that the Nigerian leader used the opportunity of the meeting to inaugurate security equipment donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

NAN also reports that the president is expected to depart Abuja for his country home, Daura, Katsina State, on Thursday, to vote for his preferred candidate in the Feb. 25 presidential election. (NAN)