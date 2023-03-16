Polls: Adeleke declares Friday public holiday

By Victor Adeoti

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has declared Friday as a work-free day for civil servants to prepare for the House of Assembly election.

This is contained in a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson for the governor, on Thursday in Osogbo.

According to the statement, the public holiday is to enable residents to travel to their polling units to vote on Saturday.

The statement advised residents of the state to be peaceful and law abiding as they prepare for the elections.

“I call on Osun people to file out and exercise their civic rights.

“This election is very critical as you will be electing lawmakers who will be working with me.

“You must vote right,” the statement said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Osun State would not be having a governorship election as the state gubernatorial election was held on July 16, 2022. (NAN)