Poll: Niger APC guber candidate seeks support for party

By Rita Iliya

Alhaji Umar Bago, the governorship candidate of the All Progress Congress (APC) in Niger, has urged members of the party to work toward victory in the forthcoming general elections.

Bago stated this while inaugurating the state governorship campaign council and directorates in Minna on Sunday.

He urged that members of the party to deliver their polling units during the polls, as anything short of winning their units would not be acceptable.

Bago, represented by his deputy governorship candidate, Garba Yakubu, explained that the selection of the members of the council was based on the trust that they would add value to politicking.

“I want to draw your attention to do more, as I have confidence that you will discharge your duties diligently because of your experience with the political terrain. I believe with you, our success will come with ease.

“We on our part, will do all humanly possible to support the council, you also must do all that is possible not to disagree or engage in fault finding in each other, put your differences aside and work in unity for our success,” he said.

He urged members of the campaign council to share useful ideas on how to win and deliver their polling units in their respective local government areas.

According to him, being in the campaign council or a directorate is not what matters, but ensuring APC wins all elections and I assure you that your hard work will not be in vain.

Alhaji Isa Rijau, the Director General, APC Governorship Campaign Council, in his acceptance speech, gave the assurance that they would make APC win the 2023 elections from top to bottom.

He assured that the members would work in unity to proof their worthiness for the appointments by putting their differences aside and working for the party’s success.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state governorship campaign council consists of 34 central working committees with the state governor Abubakar Sani-Bello as the chairman and 24 directorates. (NAN)