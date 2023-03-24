Poll: Group lauds Okowa’s support for Delta Gov-elect

By Ifeanyi Olannye

The Midwesterners, a Political Pressure Group has lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s support that culminated to the victory of Chief Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 18 governorship election in Delta.

The Midwesterners, a group of political elites from old Midwestern Region of Edo and Delta, made the commendation in a statement signed by its Chairman, Mr Iwemdi Nwaham, Vice Chairman, Prof. David Ejenobo and secretary, Fidelis Chimokwu on Thursday in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incumbent Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate, emerged victorious in the March 18 elections in the state.

The Midwesterners said, “we rejoice with our amiable and Peace loving Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, for the resounding victory of the PDP in the governorship election, held on March 18.

“Our governor stood for truth, justice and fair play by supporting Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori to become the next governor of Delta.

“Today history has been kind to Okowa by giving him the well deserved victory.

“We equally congratulate Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, the Governor-elect of Delta State and Chief Monday Onyeme, the Deputy Governor-elect for their well deserved victory.”

It said, though the road to the victory was thorny and stormy, but God stood by them.

“We rejoice with you, the governor-elect, and may God grant you the grace to fulfil your “MORE AGENDA” targeted at deepening the developmental trajectory of the Gov. Okowa led administration for for the people of the state.

The group also rejoiced with the good people of Delta for supporting the decision to sustain the developmental trajectory by massively voting the PDP in the governorship election.

According to the group, Gov. Okowa stood for the fact that even in politics, fairness and justice should be the guiding principle.

“Our governor is of the opinion that as the governorship ticket rotates between the three Senatorial Districts, so it should also rotate among the Federal Constituencies in the Senatorial Districts in the state.”

The group which decried the regions political marginalisation since independence, said, no one from the former Midwestern region has risen to the highest political office of the country.

The group said that it had an unwavering support for Gov. Okowa’s bid to occupy the number two citizen in the country.

“Gov. Okowa, as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP in the Presidential election which held on Feb. 25, stood a good chance of breaking that jinx.

” But we were robbed of our victory and the PDP is in court to recover that stolen mandate,” the Midwesterners said.(NAN)