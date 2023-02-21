Poll: Centre tasks INEC on timely deployment of materials, personnel

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Savannah Centre for Diplomacy and Democracy (SCDDD) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure timely deployment of materials and personnel for the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, the Chairperson, Savannah Centre’s Council of the Wise and former President Court of Appeal, made the call at news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bulkachuwa was represented by Amb. Brownson Dede, the Board of Directors Chair of the centre and member of the Council of the Wise.

She said that the integrity of the elections largely depended on its management by INEC who should be guided by the remarkable success so far achieved from 2015 to date.

According to her, as a neutral and independent institution, INEC must be fair and just too all political parties, candidates and electorate.

She said that the use of electronic gadgets and other modern devices by INEC was a welcome development and must be properly managed in order to enhance the integrity of the elections and to fully reflect the choices of the people.

Bulkachuwa appreciated the Federal Government for providing the INEC with all the resources it requires for the conduct of the 2023 elections as declared by the INEC chairman few days ago.

“Mr President is kindly requested to complement his evident determination for a successful election by also providing all the Security Agencies with the resources and leadership to enable them prevent any violence before, during and after the elections.

” While the council welcomes the promise made by President Muhammadu Buhari in his recent broadcast, it is important to emphasize that special attention is given to the open threats made by certain groups who are determined to formulate trouble in order to prevent the elections from taking place in some states.

“These threats should not be taken lightly or underestimated. The Council once again calls on all the Political parties to abide by their constitutions, the electoral laws and guidelines issued by INEC in order to prevent violence or any act that would adversely affect the integrity of the elections.”

She stressed the need for all political parties to discharge their responsibilities to their members and the nation, without recourse to violence.

Bulkachuwa also enjoined the leadership of political parties to take steps to compel their members and officials to fully comply with the electoral laws and guidelines issued by INEC in order to develop a culture of integrity and trust.

“To the Presidential, Governorship, National and State Assemblies Candidates, the Council’s sincere advice is that they should desist from rancour, hate speech, inflammatory and unguided utterances capable of instigating violence.

“It is imperative that they demonstrate leadership and courage by accepting the results of the election and anyone who is not satisfied with the outcome should take up the matter as provided by the constitution, not through violence.”

She appealed to the religious leaders to ensure that their adherents promote religious tolerance and mutual respect so that the devil would have no means of creating any misunderstanding or hatred between adherents of the religions.

“The Council wishes to express its appreciation to the religious leaders for the prayers they have been offering for peace, unity and progress to prevail in the country and to also urge them to intensify their prayers.

“The Council also recognizes the crucial roles that the traditional rulers have been playing in preventing instigators of conflicts from arising in their respective domains.

“They are kindly requested to continue providing the right leadership to their people and encourage them to turn out and cast their votes peacefully. They should educate their subjects to avoid hate speeches or insults in expressing their response to the outcome of the elections.

“The unpleasant experience that followed the 2011 general elections which recorded the highest casualty when hundreds of Nigerians were killed in that mayhem, especially in the Northern States is still fresh in our minds. ”

She, therefore, called on the electorate in their best interest to ensure that they cast their votes in peace so that they elect the leaders they need.

” The Council wishes to appeal to the electorate to turnout and cast their votes peacefully in order to strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

“The youths, as the future leaders of the nation should be wiser by refusing to allow themselves to be used against the people. No youth should allow himself or herself to be used as an agent of violence to prevent the peaceful conduct of the elections in any way.”

Bulkachuwa said that the council appreciates both the print and the electronic media in the roles they have been playing so far.

“‘However, they must continue to be impartial umpires in reporting events before, during and after the 2023 general elections without fear or favour.

“You are critical to the success of the election. We, therefore, urge you to intensify the campaign for a non-violent election so that the results are acceptable to all.

“The Council is fully convinced that the ability of Nigerians to once more prove the prophets of doom wrong, largely depends on the conduct of the Political Parties, the Candidates, INEC, the Security Agencies and the Electorates during the forthcoming 2023 elections.

“They owe it a duty to the Nigerian people to improve upon and consolidate the democratic successes so far achieved in Nigeria.” (NAN)