Poll: APC lauds members over peaceful protest in Kano

By Aminu Garko

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has commended its members and supporters for the orderly manner in which they conducted their peaceful protest in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party supporters had protested to the INEC headquarters over the alleged partisan disposition of the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

The supporters condemned the announcement of the result of the state governorship election which, they said, was “clearly inconclusive.”

NAN reports that the protest, which started from Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata end at the INEC office at Hajj Camp within Kano metropolis.

APC particularly condemned what it called the violent actions of members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the process of celebrating the party’s victory.

In a statement issued by Malam Muhammad Garba, the state Commissioner for Information and Spokesperson for Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council, APC the supporters for the maturity demonstrated during the protest.

Garba said that as civilised and law-abiding citizens, APC members would pursue the alleged injustice meted out to the party to its logical conclusion.

He urged party members continue to remain faithful and loyal in the face of the “broad day robbery of justice.”

Garba assured that in spite of the setback, APC would bounce back and wax stronger to serve the people of the state. (NAN)