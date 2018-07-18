Alhaji Kailani Mohammed, founder of Vote Guard, a group also known as Akasa Atsare concerned with the enlightenment of voters to protect their votes, has blamed politicians for the orchestration of the current insecurity in parts of the country.

In a press briefing in Kaduna, midweek, Mohammed described the unfolding development in the country as curious as well as interesting while decrying the continued loss of lives to avoidable conflicts.

“Developments in Nigeria today are unveiling curiously and at the same time, interesting scenarios that are playing out from different platforms, all targeting the forthcoming 2019 general elections,” he said.

Mohammed said the most disturbing however, is the recent surge of insecurity in some parts of the federation.

“This unfortunate development has in no so small measure dampened the gesto, anticipations and expectations of the Nigerian citizenry when President Muhammadu Buhari, few months on ascension to power, demilitarized the dreaded Boko Haram who had occupied a large chunk of the country.

“Then, Nigerians heaved a sigh of relief and hoped that they have been liberated from the clutches of fear and underdevelopment which the insurgency brought to the fore. But it would seem this was not to be.

“Nigerians were treated to a rude shock as cattle rustling, kidnappings and Fulani herdsmen/ farmers clashes soon took centre stage to replace insurgency. In the process, a whole lot of communities were sacked and hapless Nigerians brutally murdered in cold blood while they go about their normal daily routines or while they slept.

“There are diverse opinions and positions in an effort to identify the remote cause of the problems. While some Nigerians posit that the Fulani/ farmers clashes is a manifestation of the fact that Fulani herdsmen see President Muhammadu Buhari as their kinsman, suddenly some people hide under the guise of Fulani and perpetrate killings in the North central.

“To debunk the insinuation, Buhari recently ordered security agents to arrest any Fulani herdsman found trotting a gun. He stated categorically that the Fulani man he knows carrying stick and cutlass; the stick to control the cattle and the cutlass, to clear the weeds along his path. We hope this statement will neutralize the rumor mill.

“The second school of thought however, is pointing accusing fingers at politicians for the rising wave of killings in Nigeria. They alleged that politicians sponsor thugs and hoodlums who are responsible for most community skirmishes and killings in the country that has sent many Nigerians to the great beyond.

“In this direction, the Nigeria Police have invited President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki over an allegation that he sponsored some political thugs that have been unleashing terror in Kwara state, in the North Central Zone of Nigeria.

“He was summoned by the Police to be questioned by a crack Force Intelligence Response Team for his alleged relationship with 22 suspected criminals involved in multiple bank robberies that killed many people, including nine police officers and pregnant women.

“A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, {PRO}, Jimoh Moshood informed that Senate President, Bukola Saraki was invited by the Nigeria Police to answer to the charges leveled against him as a result of voluntary confessional statements made by the accused persons. In the said statement, the suspects admitted that they were political thugs under the name of Youth Liberation Movement a.k.a “Good Boys” to him and the Kwara State Governor, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.

“Banks robbed by the gang are First Bank Offa, Guarantee Trust Bank Offa, ECO Bank Offa, Zenith Bank Offa, Union Bank Offa and Ibolo Micro Finance Bank Offa. The Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa, also came under heavy fire of the suspects on 5th of April, 2018. Consequently, twenty one AK47 Rifles belonging to the armory of the Divisional Headquarters, were carted away by the gang. The ring leaders further confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by the Senate President and the Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed.

“In the course of discreet investigation into the confessions of the gang leaders alongside seventeen other principal suspects, a Lexus jeep GX-300 with a sticker plate number with inscription “SARAKI” “Kwara, State of Harmony” used by the gang leader was recovered from Government House, Ilorin. The sticker plate number was removed and replaced with another registered plate number, Reg. No. Kwara, KMA 143 RM in the name of Ayoade AKinnibosun to cover up the identity of the said vehicle.

The exhibit vehicle was subsequently recovered from the premises of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry in Ilorin, Kwara State. The sticker plate number with inscription “SARAKI” “Kwara, State of Harmony” removed from the vehicle was recovered from one Adeola Omiyale who drove the said Lexus Jeep to Government House, Ilorin, sometime after the bank robbery.

“The Personal Assistant (Political) to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mr. Alabi Olalekan, who is privy to information that the Police is looking for the Lexus Jeep as an exhibit used in the Offa bank robbery and killings, then directed one Adeola Omiyale to relocate the Lexus Jeep to Government House, Ilorin, is presently in Police custody. He has also made a useful statement to the Police who have also recovered a revolver pistol and pump action gun from him.

“Another alleged conspirator in the saga, the Chief of Staff to the Governor Mr. Yusuf Abdulwahab who has been arrested and taken into Police custody, is also deeply involved in the whole alleged messy developments.

“Police sources said investigation is ongoing and effort is being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large. All suspects involved will be arraigned in court for prosecution on completion of investigation. The Nigeria Police has vowed to ensure that the rule of law prevails in every case under Police investigation and every offender is brought to justice regardless of status.

“Bukola Saraki, the President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly has however, vehemently denied all the allegations, insisting that it is a frame –up by the Police to implicate him,” Kailani Mohammed said.