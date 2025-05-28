Political shenanigans against Governor Aliyu Sokoto: Hamdiyya Sidi as a stooge!

By Mohammed Bwago

Politics is a means for citizens’ participation in governance for the purpose of development of a just and an egalitarian society. It is politics that drives the affairs of every society and ensure the conduct of an individual within the society, through the formulation of sound policies.

It is on this score that the foremost political scientist, Aristotle posited that every human being is a political animal by nature. This is to say that politics, in an ideal society, is part of human existence. In other words, politics, in other climes, is about ideas for development and betterment of the society as a whole.

Surprisingly, the third world countries, especially Africa and particularly, Nigeria, politics is seen as a “dirty game” as Nigerian politicians can do anything possible just to capture political power, even if it means destroying the opponents without minding the consequences on generality of the people.

Nigerian politicians engage in all manner of political shenanigans calculated to bring down whoever is in power and performing excellently. Anything could be thrown at him, being it kitchen sink, knives, cutlass, guns, stones, anything they can use just to bring down the one in office.

In our part of the world, therefore, politics is not about ideologies but destructions. No wonder, in the words of Rev.Father. Matthew Hassan Kukah, there is no failure in the political dictionary of Nigerian politicians. That is why it is a do or die affairs (apology to former President Obasajo).

These do or die politicians are everywhere, working day and night to ensure that meaningful development does not take place, so they can take advantage of the situation to carry out their anti – development campaign. These big losers have beamed their wicked light on Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, the man that is loved by his people for his giant developmental strides.

Their target is 2027, having lost woefully with big wound that has refused to heal or recover. They have chosen the social media which is a market place for wailers without gatekeeper, dominated by yellow-journalists, where they decided to use one ignoramus stooge, called Hamdiyya Sidi, promoted by the so called human right radio and television, in Abuja, referring to her as a young woman human rights activist, without proper investigation into the whole matter before misleading the like-minded members of the public.

It must be clearly stated that this same human right radio and television, is known for non verification of issues and stories, before rushing to town to condemn the innocent and mislead the unwary audience.

Think about it, who put Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghah in trouble with the Senate as an institution? It is this same human right radio. Now that the chirps are down, who is feeling it? It is not the online radio station in Abuja whose owner has moved on to the next victim.

It is mendacious to say that Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, a very humble and amiable gentle man, who is so busy with development of his state, is chasing one little 18-year Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif from pillar to post, over an issue that is no more than a social media gossip. This, to the good people of Sokoto state, is like saying Mike Tyson pitched in fight with a local boxer!

Both the political schemers, and the hungry jobless social media influencers, are speaking in cacophonic voices. The whole Hamdiyya Sidi saga is not only conflicting but misleading, and it capable of promoting the interest of enemies of Sokoto state who do not wish things to get better.

It is baffling that those promoting the little girl do not know the constitutional role of state and federal governments in terms of national security matters! Let it be sound loud and clear to them, that security situation in Sokoto state is the excluive responsibility of the federal government, with state authorities playing supportive roles.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu does not control the military, the police and the state secret service, and as such, he can not give them orders to go after the criminals and enemies of the Nigerian state.

Additionally, to say that since the advent of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s administration that the security situation has not tremendously improved, is indeed playing politics with naked truth. Sokoto state is no doubt witnessing improved security situation, a more peaceful and convivial atmosphere. The disgruntled losers are not happy about it, but they know very well that there is nothing to campaign against the “Sarkin Aiki” for 2027, hence the antics of distraction.

Clearly, the opposition do no have anything to campaign the against governor, because the ongoing development in the state is very visible to the blind, and audible to the deaf! How can they win against such a performer?

Well, you can only pity the little Hamdiyya Sidi, who has fallen prey to this political shenanigans and is being used as a stooge. Perhaps, she is too young or very naive, to know that the social media is a “double edged sword”. Her users will soon dump her when, in 2027, they will be labeled”as serial losers”.

The best option to Governor Ahmad aliyu is, since he already retired the failed political opponents out of the political kitchen to 2031, he should just continue to focus on the job he was elected to fo. He is too hot for them and too determined to be distracted. And the good people of Sokoto state need him to be focused and determined so as to continue with the gargantuan work he is doing!

The work Governor Ahmad Aliyu is doing is a pain to the naysayers. But “as e dey pain them, e dey sweet us, as e dey sweet us, e dey pain them,” to borrow the lyrics of the legendary Nigerian musician, Timayya