Political scientists urge security agencies to imbibe international best practices 

Lecturers of Political Science in Nigeria universities have called on security agencies in the country to imbibe international best practices in the discharge of their duties. The lecturers made the call under the ageis of the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA) in an interview granted by its National President, Prof. Aloysius Okolie. Okolie told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Nsukka that imbibing international best practices would enable security agencies to earn the confidence of citizens. He added that it would also assist them in managing crises and protests professionally.

“The alleged shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters at Lekki recently by soldiers is a testimony of deficit of international best practices among our security agencies. “In developed countries, where security agencies imbibe international best practices, citizens carry out protests running into weeks and months without anyone hearing of any protester being killed. “NPSA condemns in its entirety the Lekki shooting of these unarmed protesters and urge the Federal Government to bring perpetrators to book to serve as deterrent to others,” he said. The president noted that the recent nationwide youth protests were not only as a result of brutality but also long years of suffering by citizens because of poor leadership and governance.

“High level of police brutality, corruption, poverty, unemployment and lack of accountability are indications that the political class has failed to live up to its constitutional responsibilities,” he said. The don urged the various governments to ensure that the demands of the youth were religiously implemented so as not to give them any reason to go back to the streets to protest. “Government should do everything within its capacity to ensure that the five listed demands of the #EndSARS are addressed and fully implemented. “The reform in police should centre on respect for citizens’ fundamental human rights, respect to sanctity of life and imbibing of international best practices. “More people should be recruited into the police, their salaries increased in order to boost their morale and prevent them from extorting the public,” he stated.

Okolie who is also the Dean, Faculty of Social Science in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN), commended the youth in the country for the protests aimed at ending police brutality and ensuring police reform. He added that the protests were as well condemning poor and corrupt leadership that had lasted for decades. “The ills in police simply mirror the decay in the country’s governance structure. “Acts of impunity and recklessness in breaching constitution by some political class shows serious deficit in governance in this country,” he said. He, however, urged the youth to stop the protests and get-off the streets, having made their points, to enable government to address and implement their demands.

“NPSA salutes the resolve of Nigerian youths across the country to hold government and its institutions accountable. “Youths should end the protests to give government opportunity to address and implement their demands. ‘Government should ensure that #EndSARS protesters’ demands are speedily implemented as well as compensate families of those killed and immortalise victims as heroes of good governance and champions of democracy,” he said. Okolie also urged government to fast-track its negotiations with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to end the lingering strike in public universities and to enable full resumption of academic activities. “This will address one of the demands of the #EndSARS protesters,” he said. (NAN)