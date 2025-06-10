Political Scientist hails Nigeria 26 years of unbroken democracy

Prof Jonah Onuoha, Department of Political Science University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) says that Nigeria deserves commendation for unbroken democratic government in the country since 1999.

Onuoha, a former Head of Political Science UNN, made the commendation in Nsukka on Tuesday in an interview with our correspondent while speaking on June 12 this year that would mark the country’s 26 years of unbroken democracy.

He said the country had achieved a lot in terms of development especially as it concerns infrastructures when compared how the country was in 1999.

“The country has every course to celebrate 26 years of unbroken democratic government since 1999 former President Olusegun Obasanjo was inaugurated as democratic elected president of the country.

“Some countries in the world have not been lucky to reach unbroken 26 years of democracy without military intervention and takeover of power that ends democratic process.

“From whatever angle we look at it the country has recorded many developmental achievements since 1999 as Nigeria is better in terms of infrastructures than it was 26 years ago,”he said.

He however, advised government to give more attention to issue of security challenges facing the country that had put the image of the country in bad light before the international community.

“The main constitutional responsibilities of a government in any country is to protect lives and property as insecurity kills and maim citizens as well as scar away both local and international investors.

“Government may have been doing its best to solve security challenges in the country but it appears its best is not enough, there is urgent need for security agencies to redouble their efforts to end security challenges.

“In order to get rid of Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits, kidnappers, unknown gunmen, ritualists and other criminals threatening peace and unity of this country government should equipped security agencies with more sophiscated weapons.

“If government didn’t not act fast to end insecurity in the country the conduct of general elections in 2027 in some parts of the country may be a herculean task,” he said.

Onuoha who is also the Director, Centre for American Studies in UNN said that, for any democratic government to function effectively the three arms of government must be strong and independent.

“It’s unfortunate that in our country given the actions and inactions of legislature and judiciary one may be execused to say they are an appendage of the executive.

“To deepen democracy in the country the legislature and judiciary must be strong, independent and should not be influenced by the executive.

“The independence of legislature and judiciary will make every vote counts during elections, make elected leaders know that power of ballot belongs to the people as well as restore judiciary as the last hope of a common man,”he said.

According to the political analyst, to deepen and strengthen democracy in any country, there must be complete separation of powers between the executive, legislature and judiciary that would made it possible for all of them to act as checks and balances to one another.