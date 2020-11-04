Political scholar says, Nigeria should learn from U.S. elections

A political scholar, Prof. Ayo Olukotun, on Wednesday said that Nigeria needed to learn orderliness and civility from the just concluded U.S. presidential election.

Olukotun, the Oba Sikiru Adetona Professorial Chair of Governance, Political Science Department, Olabisi Onabanjo University made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to him, “Nigeria can experiment with the U.S. voting system “because it makes life much easier”.

He, however, said that care had to be taken in the process of experimentation in order to avoid a boomerang.

“We have to be careful that what is supposed to facilitate the process does not turn into an albatross.