Political parties’ merger: PDP has capacity to stand alone – Sokoto Chairman

By Muhammad Nasir

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Bello Goronyo, says the party is strong enough to reclaim its position across Nigeria without merging with any other political group.

Goronyo made this declaration while addressing journalists at a PDP stakeholders’ meeting held on Saturday in Sokoto.

He described the 2023 General Elections as a litmus test that confirmed the PDP remaind the preferred choice of Nigerians.

Goronyo stated: “We have the capacity to reclaim our mandate. We are the best choice—tested and trusted by Nigerians.”

He expressed confidence that Nigerians would not allow a repeat of the 2023 experience in 2027, citing the country’s current socio-economic challenges.

Goronyo added, “Under PDP leadership, Nigerians experienced better days—economically, democratically, in terms of security and education,” he said.

“Today, a bag of rice is sold between N90,000 and N100,000, while the minimum wage remains N70,000.

“In the past, rice costed between N30,000 and N35,000, and the minimum wage was N30,000.

“Given these comparisons and the current petrol prices, we believe the good days are behind us—and only the right choice can bring them back.”

He emphasised that PDP was the only survivor among the five political parties registered for the 1999 elections, insisting, “it is deeply rooted and strong, especially at the grassroots level.*

Commenting on the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in Sokoto State, he criticised the state government’s initiatives, describing them as a failure of democratic values.

“We have witnessed a waste of resources on unnecessary road fencing projects and the destruction of business areas under the guise of beautifying the city.

“The state government should prioritise empowering citizens, especially since Sokoto is identified as one of the poorest states in the country.

“They must halt the demolition of commercial areas and instead engage in initiatives that generate income for the less privileged,” he added.

Goronyo also urged PDP members to remain committed, supportive, and prayerful as the party continues its efforts toward safeguarding Nigeria and improving the lives of its citizens. (NAN)