Political parties lack identity, ideology in Nigeria – Ganduje

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says political parties in Nigeria lacked identity and ideology, leading to frequent defections from one political party to another.



Ganduje said this when he inaugurated the party’s zonal co-ordinators across the country.

He said that the situation must change for the better.



He said the zonal co-ordinators would be in charge of the six geo-political zones of the country.

Ganduje named Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo as the co-ordinator for the South East, while Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara was the co-ordinator for the North-Central, and Gov. Mai Mala Buni the coordinator for North East.



He also named Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State as the North West coordinator, while Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who serve as South West coordinator and Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River as the South South coordinator.

Ganduje said the governors were expected to initiate periodic interface with the party’s leadership.



“They should liase with the party to commence immediate process of genuine reconciliation of aggrieved members in the geo-political zone.



“Mobilise governor’s of the zones to effectively and physically participate in the party’s activities in the zone, consult with governor’s and resolve issues that will further enhance its progress and unity.



“They are to also assists the party on resource mobilisation in serving the party and participate in any other activity that may be assigned by the party,” he said.



“We want to change the narrative, we want our political party to be active throughout the year, therefore, all our offices must be physically operational, all our offices must be functionally operational.



“Right from the Local Government to State level, there must be activities throughout, but this cannot happen by chance,” he said.



Responding, Uzodimma, also the chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF),expressed delight and commended the party’s leadership for the initiative.



“We are very delighted and happy that the party in its wisdom, introduced this new policy of proper co-ordination, we at the PGF has a membership of 20 governors which means 20 states currently being governed by APC.



“We have to start from there to ensure an inclusive participation of all our party members, and to take this participation to the grassroots, I thik that is the wisdom behind this inauguration,” Uzodimma said.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Mogbede