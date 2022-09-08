Political group in Ekiti inaugurates campaign coordinators for Tinubu

By Adedeji Egbebi

A political group in Ekiti led by Mr Ayo Omotoso inaugurated campaign coordinators on Thursday in Ado-Ekti in support of the ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to become president in 2023.

Tinubu is the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 2023 general elections.

The group, Ayo Omotoso Movement (AOM), inaugurated campaign coordinators for Tinubu in the 16 local government areas of Ekiti.

Omotoso said AOM was inaugurated to build a strong structure at the grassroots to sensitise and mobilise votes for the APC presidential flag bearer and his running mate.

He urged Nigerians to support Tinubu’s candidacy, noting that Nigeria under his watch would witness unprecedented human capital development, and positive economic and industrial revolution.

“I am proud to say that Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu is the best presidential candidate for the nation at this precarious time when Nigeria is battling with security and economic challenges.

“AOM as a movement will not spare anything to ensure he gets the highest number of votes at the 2023 presidential election.

“We will canvass and mobilise votes for our national leader, Tinubu, and also engage in voter education,’’ Omotoso said.

In his remarks, Chairman of the movement, Alhaji Dauda Lawal described Tinubu as a most suitable, competent and patriotic politician.

Lawal charged the newly-inaugurated coordinators to begin house-to-house campaign to encourage youths and women participation in politics and ensure Tinubu’s victory at the polls.

He expressed the group’s readiness to engage more prominent Nigerians across party levels to support Tinubu, whom, he said, has capacity to tackle the various problems facing the country.

“As you are been inaugurated, I want to challenge you all and call on all our members and other progressive Nigerians to mobilise en-mass for a patriot and a nationalist.

“I believe this is the only way we can assist him in bringing about the necessary changes needed in the country,” he said.

Three of the co-ordinators who spoke separately at the event, assured that they would deliver on the task of mobilising votes for Tinubu.

“We need massive awareness to enlighten people at the grassroots, especially women, who do not have access to the internet but turn out in large numbers to vote on election days.

“Tinubu has lifted uncountable Nigerians out of poverty and helped to actualise their dreams irrespective of their political, religion or ethnic backgrounds,’’ one of the, Mrs Oluwole said. (NAN)

