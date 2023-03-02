Political, community leaders congratulate Buhari on APC/Tinubu victory

By Chimezie Godfrey

Political and community leaders in President Muhammadu Buhari’s native Katsina State have congratulated him on APC/Tinubu victory in the recent presidential election.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He stated,”Political and community leaders in President Muhammadu Buhari’s native Katsina State have continued to pour into his private residence in Daura to express their happiness, following the emergence of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the country’s next president.

“Receiving Governor Aminu Bello Masari and the Emir of Daura, Dr. Umar Faruk Umar, who led members of their cabinets on separate visits, President Buhari reiterated what he had often said about the President-elect that “Bola Tinubu truly believes in Nigeria and is genuinely committed to the progress and sustainable future of Nigeria.”

He thanked the electorate for their massive support for the APC in the Presidential and the National Assembly elections, asking them to further mobilize for the upcoming gubernatorial and Houses of Assembly elections.

President Buhari profusely thanked the people for supporting him for two terms in office, which he will complete on May 29, 2023.

The Emir said they had visited the President to congratulate him on the outcome of the elections, and commended him for preserving Nigeria as an indivisible entity.

He described the preservation of the country as historic achievements.

The Emir said he was proud of his people in Daura who did not fail the President and his party in the elections.

“APC won everywhere,” the Emir said.

On his part, Governor Masari said he felt happy that projections by pundits that Katsina would not vote for the APC turned out to be false, saying that he was proud of what was achieved.