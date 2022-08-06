Political Brief: Wike, Atiku continue search for peace

File copy: Wike with Atiku

The search for a peaceful end to the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP continued with a meeting between Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential flagbearer, Thursday in Abuja.

From all accounts, the search continues as no acceptable agreement has been announced.

Does the main opposition party need this sort of lingering post-primary confusion ahead of the 2023 presidential race?



Recall that the situation worsened after Atiku picked Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.Many had expected that Wike would be Atiku’s choice.

Insiders however trust that Atiku’s experience and network may be vital to a resolution of the crisis.

On the other hand, it has often been observed that Wike may think more of the party’s interest and his political future in deciding how this rumpus ends.

‘Outsiders’ are watching!

