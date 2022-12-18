Polish referee to officiate Qatar World Cup final match

By Olawale Alabi

Poland’s Szymon Marciniak will referee the 2022 FIFA World Cup final match between Argentina and France on Sunday in Doha.

The 41-year-old, who made his FIFA World Cup debut four years ago, will be joined by assistants Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz.

Listkiewicz’s father, Michał Listkiewicz, officiated in the FIFA World Cup final in 1990 and at the FIFA World Cup 1994.

Marciniak has already overseen matches involving both final teams at the tournament —- Argentina’s last-16 win over Australia and France’s group-stage victory against Denmark.(NAN)