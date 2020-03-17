Polish cabinet tested for coronavirus after minister’s infection

Poland, on Tuesday said all its cabinet members who went to the group’s last meeting underwent coronavirus tests after the country’s Environment Minister tested positive for the virus, the government said.

In the meantime, the cabinet members were working under quarantine and the government was operating normally.

According to the Head of the Premier’s office, Michal Dworczyk, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and eight other cabinet members, including Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski, were absent from the last government sitting.

The infected Environment Minister, Michal Wos, decided to take the test after a forestry official he had met contracted the virus.

Poland has so far recorded 205 cases of the novel coronavirus, including five fatalities.

Meanwhile, schools, and restaurants in the country were closed, international flights and trains suspended, while foreigners were temporarily banned from entering the country. (dpa/NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Print

