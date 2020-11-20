Polio: Jigawa LG immunises 46,634 children

Guri Local Government Council of Jigawa has immunised 46,634 children against the polio virus in the just concluded polio immunisation campaign in the state, an official has said.

Alhaji Sunusi Doro, the Council`s Information Officer, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Dutse.

Doro said that the council received 49,260 doses of Oral Polio Vaccines (OPVs) which had enhanced the smooth conduct of the exercise.