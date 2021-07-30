Polio Eradication: Ogun Govt. introduces inactivated vaccine for infants

 The Ogun Development Board (OGPHCDB) says it has introduced
Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV2) as additional vaccination in the Routine Immunisation (RI) schedule infants.The Commissioner Health, Dr Tomi Coker, said this the launch of the vaccine Iberekodo Primary Healthcare
on Friday in Abeokuta.Coker, who noted vaccine be given to babies 14 weeks, said it protect children against polio


virus and also boost their immunity.She said the vaccine was introduced in collaboration with development in the health sector.She explained introduction of the vaccine into RI schedule was in fulfilment of the four major objectives of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI).She noted that “the GPE Initiative mandated all countries that were using Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to add least one more
dose of IPV into their schedules the end of 2015.

“The need the introduction of second dose of IPV into RI schedule across the 20 local government in the state
becomes expedient.

“The effort is aimed at maintaining the polio-free status that Nigeria and indeed Ogun State achieved on Aug. 25, 2020.”

Dr Omolayo Fred-Omojole, the Senior Assistant to Gov. Dapo Abiodun on Health, urged mothers and caregivers to
serve as advocates in their respective communities government to realise its goal.

The Executive Secretary, OGPHCDB, Dr Elijah Ogunsola, explained that inactivated polio vaccine be administered
to children as their and second dose at six weeks and 14 weeks respectively.Ogunsola assured that “the vaccine is safe and effective”, adding board had put necessary machinery in place to maintain its potency.

Mrs Abiodun Adenuga and Aderonke Ogunba, who spoke on behalf of mothers and caregivers at the occasion, appreciated the state government for the initiative, promising to take their children to health facilities to receive the vaccine. (NAN)

