Police’ll partner PCRC to fight cybercrimes, other crimes in Kaduna–CP

By Mohammad Tijjani

The Kaduna State Police Command says it will leverage the emergence of a new robust executives of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) to combat the growing menace of cybercrimes in the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), AIG Ibrahim Abdullahi, disclosed this on Thursday in Kaduna at the inauguration of a 26-member new executives of PCRC in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new executive is headed by an erudite elder statesman, Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed, including a Deputy Editor-in-Chief (DEIC)of the agency, Alhaji Abdul Hassan as Deputy Secretary.

NAN also reports that the oaths of office were administered on the new executives by a retired Assistant Editor-in-Chief (AEIC) of NAN, Alhaji Tanko Dada, National Vice Chairman, North-Central.

According to Ibrahim, the command will also actively partner with the committee to fight a myriad of crimes and all forms of criminality across the state.

Represented by the Officer-in-Charge of Community Policing, CSP Titus Ibrahim, the CP decried that vibrant youths were involving themselves in cybercrimes and other forms of criminality.

“We will therefore team up with the new PCRC executives in the state to reverse the ugly trend so as to channel the huge potential of the youths to positive use,” Abdullahi said.

The CP further commended the committee for being an active partner of the Nigeria Police Force, saying that the members have been part of the success story of the command.

Abdullahi also underscored their role in gathering credible intelligence and the execution of many developmental projects.

The National President of PCRC, Alhaji Mogaji Olaniyan, also expressed delight that the committee in the state was more united and poised to take it to greater heights.

According to Olaniyan, the committee will also partner the various transport unions in the state to stem the tide of the movement of illicit drugs and illegal firearms,.among other crimes.

He said that PCRC was strongly committed to assisting the Police and other security agencies to guarantee the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

Olaniyan, who vowed that the peace in the Kaduna PCRC would be permanent, however warned against insolence, indiscipline, impersonation and insubordination by any member.

He charged the members to be absolutely committed, loyal and dedicated, so as to take PCRC to greater heights.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Mansur Hassan, promised to work round the clock with the committee to further improve policing.

He also corroborated the CP on the need to ensure the productive use of the energies of the youths for national development.

In his acceptance speech, the new PCRC Chairman, Alhaji Sanusi Mohammed promised to be diligent and patriotic in the discharge of the all-important national assignment.

He commended the members and national leadership of the committee for reposing tremendous confidence in him and his colleagues.

Mohammed promised, “We will piously uphold this utmost trust and confidence reposed in us and we will never fail you.

“We will do our best to take PCRC to greater heights and bolster the security of lives and property of the people of the state and by extension, Nigerians.

“The new PCRC team will also work round the clock to assist the Police in all their activities as this is a clarion call for more dedication and uprightness.” (NAN)