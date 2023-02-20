Police Zone 17 gets new AIG

By Muftau Ogunyemi

Commissioner of Police Abimbola Adebola Sokoya has assumed office as the acting Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 17 Police Headquarters, Akure, Ondo State.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen on Monday in Akure by DSP Adeoye Akeem, Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that zone 17 comprises Ekiti and Ondo State.

Adeoye said that the arrival of the new acting AIG was sequel to the recent retirement of the former Assistant Inspector General of Police, (AIG) Y.M. Akeera.

According to him, the acting AIG is a native of Ikenne Local Government of Ogun State and holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Psychology from the University of Ibadan.

The zonal PPRO, who also said that the new AIG holds a master’s and doctorate degrees in law, added that Abimbola was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2002.

He was appointed a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in 1988.

“CP Abimbola Adebola Sokoya is a versatile police officer who has served the force in various capacities which include Divisional Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Basic Wing, Police College Orji-River.

“Abimbola was also Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in charge of operations, Nasarawa State Command.

As a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), he was the DCP operations, Zone 4 Makurdi and Kwara State Command.

“Abimbola was once the Deputy Commandant, Police Staff College, Jos. Until his posting as acting AIG Zone 17, he was the Commissioner of Police, Taraba State,” he said. (NAN)