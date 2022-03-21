Police Zonal Command arrests 198 suspects for various crimes

By Deborah Coker

No fewer than 198 suspects were arrested by the Zone 5 of the Nigeria Police Force, comprising Edo and Delta between January and December 2021.

AIG Lawan Jimeta, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police in charge of the zone, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

He also said that the arrests were made from the 117 cases brought before the zone within the period under review.

He added that within the period, 17 cases were investigated, 86 of the the suspects arrested still awaiting trials while two suspects had been convicted.

He also disclosed that the crimes for which the suspects were arrested include: murder, arson, rape/defilement, and communal war.

Others, he said, were armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, as well as illegal bunkering /pipeline vandalism.

The AIG reiterated that the zone would not tolerate any form of criminalities, adding that measures had been put in place for improved policing of states under the zone.

He stressed that security of lives and properties of citizens resident across the zone was non negotiable, and that the zone was poised to ensure that it. (NAN)

