Police working to meet 5% employment reservation for PWDs – IGP

by Diana Omueza

The Nigeria Police say they are working to meet the five per cent employment reservation for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in accordance with the provisions of the National Disability Law.

The Inspector General (IGP) of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the on-going 3-Day Disability Stakeholders Forum organised by the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD).

Alkali-Baba, represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police Administration (DCP) Aina Adesola, said the present administration of the police was disability-friendly and working to enhance police relations with the community in Nigeria.

“I am very sure that the present administration has done and is doing almost everything to make sure that there is a cordial relationship between the police and the disability community.

“There is a standing instruction in every command that the police act swiftly to the contacts from the disability community, especially with regards to complaints.

“And as regards to employment of disabled people, it is relative and I am very sure that there are disabled people in the Nigeria Police, though they may not be in operations.

“But in other departments because of the disability which is relative because it is not that we have to take them from all clusters of disabilities.

“Like the blind, the physically challenged, however, there are many people with disabilities and the force is working to fully implement and execute the five per cent empowerment reservation for PWDs,’’ he said.

Mrs Nkechi Nwakwocha, Director of Human Resources, Ministry of Aviation, said that the aviation ministry was working tirelessly to ensure ease of access to airport for PWDs.

According to her, there are already existing structures in place at the airports that are very accessible to PWDs and others.

“There are steps, and we have smooth ramps to wheel those on wheel.

“We have toilet facilities in places and special toilets for PWDs and as a matter of fact, there are major facilities reconstruction going on in the various major airports in the country.

“All these things are done to ensure that PWDs don’t have problems in accessing or making movements around and within the airports,’’ she said.

Nwakwocha said that where a passenger with disabilities was being announced by the airline operators, the appropriate agents in the airport had been trained on how to aide them.

She said there were also escalators and elevators to aid movements and to eliminate discrimination.

The aviation director added that the facilities in the Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Kano airports were of international standards and similar facilities would be replicated in other airports across the country.

She said that arrangements were underway and contracts had been awarded; consequently all airports in the country would be of international standards.

Mr David Anyaele, the Executive Director of CCD, called for more advocacy and partnerships to create more awareness on the national disability law and the state laws in the country.

He also called for an accurate enlightenment on the roles and mandates of Ministries, Departments and Agencies with their responsibilities. (NAN)