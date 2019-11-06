Police will prosecute some mothers of ‘Yahoo Boys’ – DCP Longe

The Deputy Commissioner in-charge of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Yaba has disclosed that more internet fraudsters and possibly their mothers will be sent to Prison, if found guilty after prosecution.

She disclosed this Wednesday on a morning show programme on Lagos Television (LTV), while reacting to the news making rounds in the media that yet-to-be identified women had formed an ‘Association of Yahoo Boys’ Mothers’.

According to DCP Longe, the ‘Association of Yahoo Boys’ Mothers’ is still an hear-say until police investigation reveals that there is truth in it.

“And if it turns out to be true and its proven that they are in any way involved or provided any form of support to the crime, that makes them accomplices and co-conspirators and they will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” she added.

She however applauded the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu for his continuous and relentless effort in making sure cyber crime becomes a thing of the past in Lagos.

She also encouraged citizens to partner with police in order to ensure a safer society for all.

Longe released some complaint phone numbers in case the public noticed any unusual activity around them

Numbers are:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations)- 07073666669

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin)- 08023008040

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rapid Response Squad)- 08037218946

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer- 07063116303

Lagos Control Room- 767/112