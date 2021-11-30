Police warn youths against cult activities in Ondo

The Nigeria Police has warned youths in against heinous acts following cult clashes in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

DSP Funmilayo Odunlami, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, issued the warning during a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday.

No fewer than three persons reportedly lost their lives in cult clashes alleged to have broken out between the Black Axe and Eiye fraternity in the area last week.

Odunlami said the police had met with some youth leaders, traditional rulers, political office holders and others over the matter.

The police spokesperson said that the Anti-Cultism patrol team had been deployed to the council area to quell the clashes.

She said that anyone caught in relation to cult activities would be arrested and prosecuted.

“We are on top of the situation in Okitipupa because we have met with some youth leaders, traditional rulers, political office holders and others to quell the cult clashes.

“We have also deployed the Anti-Cultism patrol to Okitipupa and its environs to ensure that cult clashes never arise.

“Anyone caught fomenting trouble henceforth under the guise of cultism will be arrested and prosecuted in the court of law,” she said.

Odunlami, urged parents to talk to their children and wards against taking part in cultism, adding that many lives and destinies had been wasted because of such acts.

She enjoined youths to ensure that they channel their energy to positive ventures, rather than engaging in things that would negatively affect them. (NAN)

