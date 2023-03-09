Police warn non-state actors, politicians against violating electoral laws in Ebonyi

By Christian Ogbonna

The Police Command in Ebonyi has warned non-state actors and politicians against engaging in acts disrespectful to electoral processes and laws.

The command also urged them to steer clear of all courses of the electoral processes in the forthcoming Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the State.

The command gave the warning in a statement issued to newsmen by it’s Spokesperson, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

Onovwakpoyeya added that any organisations or groups in whatever name found flouting the warning would be sanctioned in accordance with the extant laws.

“Ahead of 2023 Gubernatorial and State House of Assembly Elections, the Nigeria Police Force is using this medium to warn all non-state actors, Gubernatorial and State House of assembly candidates, organisations not constitutionally empowered to participate in election duty to steer clear of all courses of the electoral processes.

“You are to go to your various polling units to exercise your franchise without wearing unapproved uniforms,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

She listed the following numbers for contact in cases of distress during the poll: Control room number: 07064515001, Area Commanders numbers: Ohaozara Local Government Area 08033078671 and Onueke 08035518131.

Others are: Nkalagu 07032111690, Ohaukwu 08035969467, Abakaliki 08035460504, and Afikpo Area 08037238467. (NAN)