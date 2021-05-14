Police warn native doctors against providing criminals with charms

May 14, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



  Police Command in Ebonyi has warned native doctors against providing criminals charms to perpetrate criminal activities in state.

state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, gave warning in an interview the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on in Abakaliki.

Odah, who said the command was committed to the protection of lives and property, urged native doctors in the state and at large to steer of unlawful businesses.

NAN reports that the police had on April 30 discovered the decomposed bodies of young men in a shallow grave inside Uduku-Igbudu forest in Agubia, Ikwo Government Area of Ebonyi.

The victims were said to have and buried alive inside the forest by their abductors, including native doctors, who have arrested by the police.

According to Odah, the deceased were blindfolded while ropes were tied to their necks when their decomposing bodies were exhumed by the police.

“We went to the forest experts and the bodies have exhumed and handed over to their relatives for and police investigation is at the concluding stage,’’ she said.

The PPRO explained that the native doctors allegedly the young men on April 12 to put pressure their relatives to withdraw a case in court involving their boys.

“Yes, citizens have the right to belong to any religion but when it involves illegality, that will not be allowed.

“Avoid illegal businesses using religion, the police will arrest anyone doing that, even if the person is a native doctor,’’ Odah said.

(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,