Police warn cultists planning 7/7 anniversary in Osun

The Police Command in Osun on Tuesday said it would clampdown on cult members planning to mark July 7 (known as 7/7) in the state with any form of gathering or celebration.



The command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a statement in Osogbo warned against unlawful gathering or assembly that could jeopardise the peace of the state.



“The intelligence that availed the police command revealed that cultists are planning to mark July 7, 2021 to celebrate cultism.



“In view of this, the Osun Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, warned cultists and other unscrupulous elements in the state to stop the plan or any of such action(s) forthwith.



“Consequently, the state police command, in collaboration with other security agents and local security outfits will not tolerate any unlawful gathering or assembly that will jeopardise the peace of the state as the plan to mark 7/7 may lead to bloodletting and destruction of property.



“Therefore, the CP has given marching orders to the Area commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical units to be at alert and nip in the bud any act capable of truncating the peace of the state,” Opalola said.



She advised parents and guardians to caution their wards to be law abiding and desist from any act or unlawful gathering or assembly before, during and after the said date.



“Also, hoteliers, recreation/event centres and landlords/landladies are by this announcement warned not to allow their facilities to be used for any cult related activities/meetings, as owners of such facilities are liable for prosecution.



“The CP advised the people of the state to go about their lawful daily activities while the command has taken necessary security measures to forestall any likely breakdown of law and order.



“Citizens are urged to be security conscious, vigilant, co-operate and collaborate with the security agents by giving useful, credible and timely information.



“They should also report any suspicious movement or activities of cultists and other criminals through these numbers: 08039537995 and 08123823981,” she said.

Opalola stated that the command would arrest and prosecute defaulters. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...