Police warn criminals to steer clear of Kogi as Nov. 11 governorship election approaches

By Thompson Yamput

Lokoja, Oct. 10, 2023 (NAN) Police in Kogi on Tuesday warned criminals to stay away from the state as its Nov. 11 governorship election approaches.

“Those who engage in criminal activities are warned to desist from such and hand over their arms and ammunition to the police.

“They should engage in something meaningful to their lives or be prepared to face the full consequences of their actions,’’ Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Mr Onuoha Bertrand warned in Lokoja.

He was parading nine suspects and arms and ammunition recovered from criminals before newsmen when he gave the warning.

He also warned against political thuggery, violence and crisis before, during and after the governorship election.

Bertrand said those on parade were responsible for armed robbery, thuggery, kidnapping and culpable homicide in a Kogi community, Onicha-Igo in Ofu Local Government Area that they had terrorised for long.

Leader of one of the criminal gangs was still at large, he said.

He added that others were arrested either for raising false alarm or for committing other crimes in different parts of Kogi.

Bertrand said that all the suspects confessed to their various crimes and admitted to have carried out several kidnapping and robbery of travellers on highways passing through Kogi.

The police commissioner listed arms and ammunition recovered to include two Ak47 rifles, two Ak47 magazines, locally-made pistol, three Dane guns, three machetes, military camouflage, charms, live ammunition, cell phones and SIM cards.

“Police have adopted comprehensive crime prevention and detection strategies and operational measures, which include intensive raids of identified criminal hideouts, black spots and flash points across Kogi.

“We have also provided an avenue for effective collaboration with critical stakeholders by giving them access to share information and intelligence that will assist in crime control and management,’’ Bertrand said.

He urged Kogi residents, particularly traditional and religious leaders, youth groups, market organisations, and all and sundry to support in the fight against criminals, especially kidnappers, armed robbers and cultists. (NAN)

