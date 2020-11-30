Police warn against illegal use of siren, tinted glass in Ebonyi

The Police Command in Ebonyi has warned motorists against the abuse and illegal use of sirens and vehicles with tinted glass in the state.

The command also warned against covering of vehicles number plates by unauthorised persons.

Mr Philip Maku, Ebonyi Police Commissioner, in a statement by DSP Loveth Obianuju, the command`s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), on Monday said the ban on indiscriminate use of these items was still in force.