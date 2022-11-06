Police warn against destruction of campaign materials in A/Ibom

By Isaiah Eka

Police in Akwa Ibom warned political saboteurs on Sunday to desist from defacing, destroying billboards and posters of opponents.

Police spokesman, SP Odiko Macdon, issued the warning in a statement in Uyo.

Macdon stated police commissioner in the state, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, was not happy with the attitude of some political stakeholders, who engage in campaigns of calumny and destruction of opponents; billboards and posters.

“The police commissioner is dismayed and miffed at the attitude of some political stakeholders, especially as it pertains to the 2023 general elections campaigns.

“Some unscrupulous persons have left the acceptable norms of politics and are now involved in campaigns of calumny, destruction and defacing of opponents; billboards and posters.

“This is not a true reflection of democratic tenets,’’ Macdon stated.

Macdon added that Durosinmi had set up a special monitoring team to ensure that perpetrators of this act were brought to book.

He assured that all political parties and stakeholders must have a level playing ground during the 2023 political campaigns.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the commissioner of police has set up a special monitoring team saddled with the responsibilities of identifying, arresting and prosecuting those behind these undemocratic acts.

“He assures all political parties and stakeholders of a level playing ground and has warned those involved in the acts of political sabotage to desist forthwith,’’ Macdon added. (NAN)

