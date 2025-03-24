Police want stakeholders to strengthen community policing in Kogi

The Police Command in Kogi has called on traditional rulers and other stakeholders to enhance community policing efforts to curb crime and strengthen security in the state.

By Thompson Yamput

The Police Command in Kogi has called on traditional rulers and other stakeholders to enhance community policing efforts to curb crime and strengthen security in the state.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, (AIG) Abubakar Zubairu, made the call in a statement issued on Sunday in Lokoja by the command’s spokesperson, SP Williams Ovye-Aya.

Zubairu who spoke at a stakeholders’ engagement in Okene Local Government Area, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to community-driven security initiatives.

He said that manpower and resource constraints necessitated an inclusive policing approach.

The AIG commended the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Miller Dantawaye, for his proactive leadership style saying “security is everybody’s business, and together, we can ensure stability and peace.”

Dantawaye, in his contributions, reiterated the command’s commitment to implementing the community policing project as a core strategy for effective law enforcement.

He stressed the need for synergy among law enforcement agencies, traditional institutions, local communities, and other security stakeholders in combating crimes, particularly kidnapping, and other security threats.

Dantawaye commended the dedication of security formations, including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), local vigilante groups, hunters, and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in security efforts.

He urged residents to actively participate in intelligence gathering, adding that security cannot be left to uniformed personnel alone.

“Policing requires the cooperation of every citizen. We need you to be our eyes and ears to ensure a safer society,” he said.

The police commissioner advised the officers on discipline, professionalism, and respect for human rights.

He said that police personnel are undergoing continuous training to enhance their operational capacity and investigative skills.

“As part of ongoing efforts to tackle crime, the police in Kogi will intensify intelligence-based operations, strengthen police-community relations, and engage stakeholders to ensure lasting peace and security in the state,” Dantawaye added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders were traditional rulers, local government representatives, transport unions, and various community groups.

They pledged their commitment to strengthening security in the state. (NAN)(