Police wages war against vehicular crimes in Zamfara

Following a directive by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammad Adamu, that all commands should enforce restrictions on COVID-19, the Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, CP Usman Nagogo on Tuesday, led a Special Taskforce team to ensure total compliance.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Mohammed Shehu made available to Newsdiaryonline said the operation focused “on individuals or group who are using unauthorized siren and tinted glasses on their vehicles, fake private/government and Spy Number Plates, as well as Unregistered Vehicles and Covered Number Plates.

“The Taskforce also embarked on the arrest of Policemen escorting unauthorized VIP/Individuals.

“The Metropolitan city of Gusau has been sectorised into Four (4) sectors.

“While the Commissioner of Police led the Taskforce team in Gusau the state capital, Area Commanders and DPOs were to lead the same Taskforce in their respective areas.”

The statement said the Area Commanders and DPOs were directed to lecture officers and men deployed for such Operation against unprofessional misconduct.

The Commissioner of Police called on law-abiding citizens to cooperate with the Police in an effort to get rid of all forms of criminal elements in the state.