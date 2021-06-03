The Police Command in Osun says efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspected armed robbers that killed four of its officers and three others in an attempted banks robbery in Ikire and Apomu Towns on Wednesday.SP Yemisi Opalola, the Command Spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday in Osogbo, that two police officers and two special constables were killed during the robbery attacks.

Mr Wale Olokode, the state Commissioner of Police, had earlier confirmed the incident.Opalola, also said that three civilians were also killed by strayed bullets during the incident.She gave the names of the police officers that lost their lives as ASP Osho Oluranti, Insp. Lekan Olalere, while the names of the two police special constables were Oladeni Olalekan and Oyedeji Muyideen.Opalola also gave the names of the three civilians that were killed during the robbery as Toheeb Oyebola, Temilorun Adebiyi and one other male person, whose identity has yet to be made known.

She added that the armed robbers, who were about 35 in number, came to the towns in five vehicles and simultaneously attacked Ikire Divisional Police Headquarters and the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) stationed at Ikoyi Town with explosive devices.“It is true that there was an attempted bank robbery in Ikire/Apomu on Wednesday, June 2, at about 6:10 p.m.“The armed robbers, numbering about 35 came in about five vehicles and simultaneously attacked Ikire Divisional Police headquarters and the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) pinned down at Ikoyi, Osun with several explosive devices.“

They also opened several gun fires in a bid to subdue the capacity of the police while attempting to rob First Bank at Ikire and Access Bank at Apomu, respectively.“On sighting the overwhelming policemen, comprising the Prompt Response Unit (PRU), CP’s Surveillance Team, IRT Operatives, STS, 39 PMF, JTF, along with the local security outfits, who swiftly engaged them in a fierce gun duel.“

While escaping, they shot sporadically, and regrettably four policemen and three civilians were shot.“They did not, however, succeed in robbing any of the banks.“The assailants fled to the bush with gun shot wounds, abandoning two of the operational vehicles they came with.“All the corpses of those killed have been deposited at the Oluyoro Catholic Hospital morgue, Apomu.“Effort is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” Opalola said.(NAN)

