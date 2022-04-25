Police use water cannon to end fan celebration

Police used water cannon on Sunday to break up rowdy football fans celebrating FC Magdeburg’s move into Germany’s second league.

Magdeburg on Sunday sealed the side’s return to the second level of the Bundesliga three games before the end of the season.

The club won 3-0 against Zwickau.

After fireworks were repeatedly set off on a square near the train station, a decision was made to use the water cannon, a police spokesman said.

Officers were able to break up the crowd of several hundred people.

The spokesman did not say to what extent possible crimes had been committed and whether fans had been detained.(dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

