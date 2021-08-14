Police urge retired, due-to-retire personnel to come for verification

The Police Command in Enugu State, has urged its retired and due-to-retire officers and men , to come for their National Pension Commission (PENCOM) verification.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement in Enugu on Saturday, that the exercise would take place at its headquarters in Enugu.

“The command wish to inform officers and men, who recently retired or are due for retirement from the force, that there will be PENCOM verification.

“The exercise will start from Tuesday, Aug. 17, by 9a.m. at police pensions office, command headquarters, Enugu.

“They are to come with relevant retirement documents; including Letter of Approval for Retirement,’’ Ndukwe said.

The spokesman urged those attending the exercise to adhere strictly to COVID-19 prevention protocols at the venue. (NAN)

