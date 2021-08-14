Police urge retired, due-to-retire personnel to come for verification

The Police in Enugu State,  has urged its retired and due--retire officers and men , come for their National Pension Commission (PENCOM) verification.

The ’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement in Enugu Saturday,  that the exercise would take place at  its  headquarters in Enugu.

“The wish inform  officers and men,  who recently retired or are due for retirement the force, that there will be PENCOM verification.

“The exercise will Tuesday, Aug. 17, by 9a.m. at police pensions office, command headquarters, Enugu.

“They are come  with relevant retirement documents; including of Approval for Retirement,’’ Ndukwe said.

The spokesman urged those attending the exercise to adhere strictly  to COVID-19 protocols at the  venue. (NAN)

