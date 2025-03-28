Police urge public to disregard kidnapping news in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has described as fake and recycled, a report about increased kidnapping on Gbagada Expressway, urging the residents to disregard it.

By Deborah Akpede

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, debunked the report in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

“The command wishes to, for the umpteenth time, debunk a recurring advisory on social media purportedly emanating from the command, about ‘increase in kidnapping incidents along Gbagada Expressway’.

“The command hereby states unequivocally that the claim about such a security alert was issued by the command is false.

“This fake advisory first surfaced in January 2024 and was promptly debunked. It surfaced again in September 2024 and was again debunked. It is sad that purveyors of fake news have churned it out again in March 2025.

“That notwithstanding, the command is not unmindful of the concerns raised in the alert,” he said.

Hundeyin said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, had ordered review of the security architecture in the area.

“CP Jimoh has ordered immediate review of the security architecture of the entire area.

“The improved security architecture will be regularly reviewed and optimised to ensure absolute security for road users, residents of the area and the entire people of Lagos.

“To this end, CP Jimoh urges residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation, ” he said.

Hundeyin urged the residents to remain security conscious and report any suspicious activities around them to the nearest police station or call the command’s control room on 08065154338, 08063299264 or 09129229576.

According to him, the commissioner of police has ordered apprehension and prosecution of the fake news purveyors.

“Jimoh has given marching orders

to detectives of the command to go on the trail of the mischievous individuals behind this ill-intentioned act, to cause unnecessary fear and apprehension among Lagosians, with the mandate to apprehend and prosecute them,” he said.

The spokesperson warned purveyors of fake news to desist from such an act or face the full wrath of the law. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng.)