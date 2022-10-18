Police urge political parties to eschew violence at campaigns

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Police Command in Bauchi State has urged political parties and their candidates to eschew violence during electoral processes and electioneering campaigns in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Umar Sanda, made the appeal at the interactive session on Hitch Free Electioneering Campaigns with political parties and stakeholders on Tuesday in Bauchi.

The commissioner of police said: `This is to achieve a hitch-free electioneering campaign in Bauchi state.

“I will also like to use this avenue to warn against removing or defacing of opponent’s posters/leaflets, either interparty or intra-party.

“You should equally desist from posting political banners/posters of whatever kind at public buildings such as government institutions, schools, hospitals, Independent National Electoral Commission offices and worship centres.”

The police commissioner said the force remained committed to provide security and order within a political system which is conducive enough to guarantee hitch-free campaigns to citizens during and after the 2023 general elections.

“As a leading agency in election-security, charged with the responsibility of enforcing laws and the maintenance of order before, during and after the election.

“We shall be firm, stern and decisive with all forms of breaches that may mar this process,” Sanda said.

He explained that the serenity of electioneering processes would only be possible when all stakeholders and key players put all hands-on deck.

“We do recognise the vital roles of all critical stakeholders as integral partners in realising peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections in the state.

The commissioner also cautioned that the use of quasi-security outfits created by state or local communities under whatever name would not be allowed to participate during the campaigns and other electoral processes .

“It is imperative to reiterate our uncompromising stance that any form of electoral disorderliness, violent behaviours, disruption of campaign rallies, display of a dangerous weapon, or any object during campaign procession or other electoral processes will not be condoned.

“Hence, anyone found wanting directly or indirectly connected with such acts will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Sanda said.

Mr Hussaini Saraki, Chairman, Labour Party in Bauchi state while responding, commended the police for bringing relevant stakeholders for hitch free electioneering process in the state.(NAN)

