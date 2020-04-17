Police urge Kano residents to comply with lockdown order

The Kano State Police Command has urged residents in the state to adhere strictly to the lockdown order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Habu Sani, the state Commissioner of Police, made the call in a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, on Friday in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, had on April 14 ordered for a seven-day total lockdown of the state between April 16 and 24, aimed at stemming the spread of Coronavirus.

Kano State Ministry of Health had confirmed 21 COVID-19 cases and one death in the past one week in the state.

Sani disclosed that the Command had made adequate deployment of police personnel and other security operatives in the metropolis to enforce compliance with lockdown order.

He said: “All markets are closed and all public gatherings banned, no roaming about will be tolerated everywhere in the state, only people on essential services will be allowed to move.

“The lockdown is 24-hours daily and night hours are not excluded. Transporters who defy the lockdown order will face the full wrath of the law.

“We solicit for full cooperation and support of the people in the discharge of our statutory duty, members of the public are advice to obey this order and remain law abiding”.

While calling on the people of the state to continue cooperating with the police and other security agencies, Sani enjoined them to contact the Command in case of emergency via the following phone numbers 08032419754, 08123821575, and 09029292926.

Meanwhile, residents of Kano metropolis have complied with the lockdown order which began at 10:00 p.m. on Thursday.

A NAN correspondent, who went round parts of the metropolis reports that residents stay-at-home and streets deserted in compliance with the lockdown.

At the ancient Kasuwar Kurmi, Rimi, Kantin Kwari and and Kofar Wambai markets shops were under lock and key, while banks and other services remained closed.

NAN checks showed that policemen and other security personnel were deployed to strategic locations to enforce compliance. (NAN)