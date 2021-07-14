Police urge families of deceased trader to support ongoing investigation

The Police in Bauchi has urged the widow of a deceased trader, one Dauda Danladi, to support the ongoing investigations to unravel the cause of his death.

The spokesman of the command, SP Ahmed Wakil, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The police also dismissed as “misleading” insinuations that the widow (names withheld) had been hospitalised following the untimely death of her husband.

It will be recalled that the family of the 33-year-old trader alleged that the deceased was tortured to death by the police.

“The report is an erroneous narrative being peddled neither was it a true account of what transpired nor the reality on ground as being portrayed in the media.

“Recalled that a patrol team from E-Division Bauchi while embarking on visibility patrol and raids of black spots/criminal hideouts came to the rescue of the 33-year-old man, one Dauda Danladi of Yelwa Tsakani.

“Danladi slumped and gasping for air about 200 meters away from where two suspected armed robbers were arrested with a locally made pistol.

“Policemen were called upon to assist in taking Danladi to the hospital after he slumped for immediate medical attention where the doctor confirmed him dead.

“The command wishes to clearly and unequivocally state that the news being peddled that the widow has been hospitalised is false,

“The widow in question is hale and hearty.

“Her maximum cooperation is being solicited to ensure the success of the ongoing investigation on the matter,” he said.

According to him, investigation is still ongoing to unravel the cause of death of her husband, adding that the outcome of the findings would be made public.

While reiterating the Command’s commitment to protect lives and property, Wakil called on members of the public to shun rumor mongering and warned social media users against feasting on fake news. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...