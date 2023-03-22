Police urge A’Ibom people to remain peaceful

by Isaiah Eka

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has urged people of the state to continue to remain peaceful as they did during the just concluded general elections.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mohammed Ali made the appeal in a statement by the command spokesman, SP Odiko Macdon, on Wednesday in Uyo.

He assured that genuine criminal infractions during the elections would be investigated and prosecuted.

“The Akwa Ibom Police Command wishes to commend the good and peace loving people of Akwa Ibom for their peaceful disposition during the 2023 General Elections.

“The command has received a lot of accolades from organisations for working assiduously with other security agencies to effectively provided top-notch security, throughout and after the 2023 elections.

“The command wishes to thank other security agencies for the robust synergy and the political class for their sportsmanship.

“We also commend the good people of the state for the peaceful and orderly manner they conducted themselves, before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

“The command wishes to assure everyone, that genuine criminal infractions will be investigated and prosecuted,” he added.

He urged residents to contact the police in case of any emergency through: 0803 921 3071, 0818 924 3935 and 0808 138 8797. (NAN)