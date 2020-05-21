Police Trust Fund: Garkuwan Dan-Musa commends appointment of Suleiman Abba as Chairman

Share the news













A renowned politician and traditional title holder from Katsina State, Alhaji Kabir Dan-Musa has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of former Inspector General of Police Suleiman Abba, CFR, mni, as Chairman Board of Trustees of the Police Trust Fund.

According to a press statement he issued Thursday, Alhaji Kabir said it is an open secret that Barrister Suleiman Abba is a man of integrity given his track record. He added that with the appointment of the new chairman, the Police Trust Force is in safe hands.

Alhaji Kabir who is the Garkuwan Dan-Musa said that the new chairman of the Police Trust Fund Board can best be described as an insider after serving on the recent past as the Inspector General of Police,IGP.

He said, “As a former IGP, I believe he has a clear understanding of the issues and the best way to direct the Police Trust Fund towards the betterment of the welfare of the Police Force.

Kabir added that President Buhari needs to be appreciated for appointing Abba who will certainly add value to his new office.

” I wish Barrister Suleiman Abba and his team at the Police Trust Fund Board of Trustees a successful tenure”, the politician from Katsina state said.

